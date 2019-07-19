Premios Juventud saw spectacular performances on stage. Karol G opened up the show with a powerful production accompanied by a majestic piano. Colombian heartthrob Maluma entered via toy car to sing his head-bopping song HP. And one of the hottest moments of the night featured the OG reggaetoneros Daddy Yankee and Pitbull joining Natti Natasha on stage.

But before the fun began inside the Watsco Center in Miami, the hottest celebs gathered for a star-studded red carpet that—surprise, surprise—featured some impromptu singing sessions. See below for all the serenading these Latinx did for HOLA! USA. From Cierra Ramirez to Amara La Negra, these are all the Latinx artists that can sing on stage and on a red carpet.

Loading the player...

In other Premios Juventud news, this year's host Alejandra Espinoza gave us the exclusive on her beauty routine before the big gig!