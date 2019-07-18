Javier Bardem is eyeing a role in this Disney live-action remake

Big news from Disney — Spanish actor Javier Bardem is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. And the best part? He's up for the role of Ariel's dad and the ruler of Atlantica, the mighty King Triton. If the reports are true, Javier will be joining a star-studded cast for the highly-anticipated flick.

Javier Bardem is in talks to play King Triton in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

A few weeks ago, the studio announced that R&B singer (and Beyoncé's protégé) Halle Bailey would take on the role of Ariel, while Melissa McCarthy would play Ariel's nemesis Ursula. Other castings include 12-year-old actor Jacob Tremblay as Ariel's best friend Flounder and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina playing Scuttle, the pair's other friend that gives them access to objects from the human world. Harry Styles is also (squeals!) reportedly in talks to play Ariel's love interest Prince Eric.

MORE: Why Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem decided to make this decision in their relationship

Although Javier is in talks to play King Triton, other actors have publicly said they'd want to be considered in the Rob Marshall-directed movie. Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews took to his social media and posted a selfie of himself as the underwater ruler. "Ariel's Dad!!!!," he wrote alongside the image.

The Spanish actor would join a star-studded cast, including Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy

The live-action remake of The Little Mermaid will be directed by Rob Marshall and will feature songs and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The movie is still casting, but is expected to begin filming shortly. There's still no word on a release date. Stay tuned!