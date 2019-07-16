Scarlett Johansson backtracks on controversial 'political correctness' remark

Scarlett Johansson is setting the record straight about her previous comments following the news she had been cast to play a transgender in the upcoming film Rub & Tug. According to the actress, her response was misconstrued and altered for "clickbait." In an interview with AS IF magazine, she reportedly said she had the right to play "any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job." She added: "I feel like it's a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions."

Natuarally, these comments drew criticism from fans online, with some going as far as vowing to never see her films again. "I do not want to give my money to someone who trivializes the oppression of trans people and diminishes the importance of our visibility," one user previously wrote. However, the 34-year-old actress is now speaking up against these allegations, claiming the comments were "edited for clickbait" and "widely taken out of context."

"The question I was answering in my conversation with the contemporary artist, David Salle, was about the confrontation between political correctness and art," she said. "I personally feel that, in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and Art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness. That is the point I was making, albeit didn't come across that way."

She continued: "I recognize that in reality, there is a widespread discrepancy amongst my industry that favours Caucasian, cis gendered actors and that not every actor has been given the same opportunities that I have been privileged to. I continue to support, and always have, diversity in every industry and will continue to fight for projects where everyone is included."