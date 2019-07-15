Maluma is heading to the big screen – find out who's playing his leading lady

Maluma is taking his skills to the big screen, baby. The Colombian heartthrob has landed his first role opposite Jennifer Lopez in her upcoming film Marry Me. The 25-year-old singer is set to play JLO’s rockstar fiancé, who she is forced to break up with – minutes before their Madison Square Garden wedding – after she finds out that he is cheating on her with her assistant. In his place, Jennifer’s character picks a random math teacher (Owen Wilson) to marry in his place. Marry Me goes into production starting in October.

Maluma is set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me

The film will be produced by Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. The film will be the first time that the Medellín singer takes the big screen. In 2018, Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño, opened up about his dream of making it to the big screen. “I love acting,” he told E! News. “Maybe I’m waiting on the right moment. To do it in the right way because if I’m going to do it, I want to be the main character.” As for the kind of role? “I love Batman,” he shared. “It would be a nice, nice role for me. He’s very smart and that’s the kind of role I would like to do.”

MORE: Maluma reveals what happened after passionate kiss with dancer at the VMAs

Marry Me would mark another first for the Mala Mia singer. The role would be the first time he works with Jennifer. Although they are two of the biggest Latin superstars in the world, the duo have yet to collaborate. In 2018, the 11:11 singer opened up about the World of Dance judge. “JLo— she’s a legend; everybody knows that,” he told MTV News. “She deserves everything, she's been in the game for a long time and she’s one of my idols. She’s one of my examples. For her to take Latin music around the world. She’s great.”

Jennifer plays a pop star who finds out her rockstar fiancé is cheating on her on their wedding day

Prior to Marry Me, Jennifer will be busy promoting her upcoming flick Hustlers. The Jenny from the Block singer will star alongside Cardi B, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart in the film that hits theaters on September 13. The music legend is also on her It's My Party tour performing all of her hits including Medicine, which just hit number one on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, for sold out crowds.