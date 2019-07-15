'10 Reasons Why...' influencer Emily Hartridge dies at 35

Fans and followers of YouTube star Emily Hartridge are in shock after her sudden death was announced on social media on Saturday. The 35-year-old influencer died after a tragic accident involving her electric scooter and a truck in London.

"This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once," the statement read. "Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it's hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person."



The social media star's electric scooter crash was the first fatality of its kind in London

British-based Emily was a popular social media personality who started her YouTube channel around seven years ago. She had since amassed a huge following thanks to her weekly "10 Reasons Why…” videos where she mused about hot topics regarding life in general, including her latest clip "10 Reasons to Get a Younger Boyfriend."

Emily was an open book in her humorous videos, which covered such wide ranging topics as relationships, body image and mental health

The "About" statement on her YouTube account describes her as "an upcoming presenter living in London." It continues, "Every Monday, I take a wry look at the top 10 reasons why... a weekly vlogging show that proves that everything in the world can be explained with 10 reasons. Topics include anything from sex, relationships, love, gender, life and more."

The statement concludes with the optimistic, but now poignant statement: "The main purpose of my channel is to make you laugh and also throw in a bit of honesty because let's be honest (pun intended), life is JUST too short."

Local police are looking for information or any potential witnesses of the crash and confirmed that ambulance services had attended the victim. She "had suffered serious injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene.