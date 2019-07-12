Camila Cabello on her bond with Shawn Mendes and the beauty of growing up together

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes no doubt share a special chemistry in their Señorita video, but off-screen the duo’s relationship is much stronger. “I’ve never had a lot of friends. I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me,” she told Clash magazine. “I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry.”

She continued: “To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare.” Romance rumors have surrounded the 22-year-old Havana singer and the In My Blood crooner since the release of their sexy new single. Their friendship, which has been going strong since 2015, help contribute to the song’s magic.

“It’s one of the most natural things in the world for he and I to do a song together. I think I’ve actually known him the longest out of anybody in the music industry - we’ve been in each other’s lives for like four or five years, and it’s been really beautiful to kinda grow up together… It’s actually a really beautiful feeling to know that this person is always going to be in my life, we’re always going to love each other.” Although there has been no official relationship confirmation, Shawn, 20, and Camila are keeping fans on their toes.

Earlier this week, photos surfaced of the two walking hand-in-hand through Los Angeles. The day before, eagle-eyed fans caught them snuggling up in a booth during a 5am date. Fans threw the Nervous singer for a loop when they asked him to confirm the status of their relationship. During his tour Q&A, Shawn coyly shrugged his shoulders and shook his head when a fan asked if he and Camila were dating. Are they or aren't they? We have to stay tuned to find out.