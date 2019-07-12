Camila Cabello continues her streak of sexy songs with Ed Sheeran

Pinch Camila Cabello, because she must be dreaming. The 22-year-old songstress celebrated the release of her shared single South of the Border with Ed Sheeran and Cardi B. Part of her celebration included a video from the recording session. In the clip, fans get to see Ed and Camila working together to create the perfect verse. The Cuban-American singer blows Ed away when she starts to sing in Spanish. Beside herself, Camila took to her social media to reflect on the “surreal” process.

“I just saw it in the car and had this weird surreal feeling of being 13 years old listening to “be like you” and “autumn leaves” and “fall”- this guy right here is one of the most meaningful artists in my life and 13 year old me would never believe this video,” she wrote next to the clip. “I know we’re friends now so sorry for the not playing cool moment, but genuinely, this is a sick full circle, special moment for me, being on a song with an artist that’s meant so f– much to me. I have so many memories with these man’s songs. And he’s such a lovely person!!! I’m just emotional. life is wild. Dreams are wild.”

Loading the player...

MORE: Camila Cabello makes nod to Shawn Mendes in Find U Again

She continued: “I’m so in awe of how things happen and how things you could never imagine can happen. and it’s only more of a pleasure getting to know you as a person- so kind, genuine, and awesome.” Ed took to the comments to give the Havana singer (and her mom) props. “You’re a gem. Thanks for being so awesome and lovely and sharing your wonderful talent on this record. Your mum is a hero too.”

Camila has appeared on singles with Shawn Mendes and Mark Ronson in addition to Ed

MORE: Camila Cabello talks shooting sexy Señorita video with Shawn Mendes

South of the Border is a sultry track with Latin flare, off of Ed’s latest album No 6. Collaborations. The sexy single sees the artist going back and fourth about a passionate night. “So join me in this bed/push up on me and sweat, darling/So I’m gonna put my time in/I won’t stop til the angels sing.” The song comes just a day after Camila’s single Señorita with rumored beau Shawn Mendes topped the charts at number one on official music streaming sites and climbed into the top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100.