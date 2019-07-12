Gina Torres is making Latinx history with new 'Suits' spin-off 'Pearson'

Gina Torres is making Latinx history! The Latina Powerhouse is leading the way with USA’s new Suits spin-off – Pearson. The 50-year-old actress, who’s a daughter of Cuban immigrants stars and co-executive produces the series which is reported to be the first centered around an Afro-Latina. During her time in the legal drama, Gina shared the screen with Meghan Markle before she became the Duchess of Sussex (she was a guest at the royal wedding too!) as Jessica Pearson – a powerful Manhattan attorney. However, after a few seasons, the actress left the series in 2016.

During Essence Festival 2019, the mother-of-one appeared to promote her new master project at a premiere screening. “It’s overwhelming. When you start out as an actress, you really just wanna work and keep it honed in and personal. I want to be a good role model for my daughter, first and foremost, and for my parents who came to this country, committed to a dream and to instilling that dream to their children,” she said ahead of the premiere.

She continued, “[Because] I know my daughter is not the only little girl watching; and my parents, who are now watching from above, weren’t the only set of parents out there watching and looking forward to seeing a future in which they and their children are represented.” The superstar got her beginnings on the small screen with daytime soaps like One Life to Live before moving on to bigger roles for Alias, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Firefly.

Talking of her new role to the Essence audience, the Cuban star said: “I love being [able] to executive produce this show....to be part of the storytelling and making sure that my vision – the truth I see in the world – is put on the screen.”

Be sure to watch Pearson as it premieres July 17 on USA network.