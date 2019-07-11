Becky G heats up the stage with the world premiere performance of 'Dollar'

A brand-new single and a world premiere performance for that song is enough to make Becky G’s life! On Thursday, July 10, the Mexican-American beauty took the stage in New York City and performed her song Dollar for the first time. "Because it’s such a special night, of course, I have to make it special for myself and my Beasters who are watching at home,” she told the crowd inside the Amazon Prime Day concert. “I’m going to be performing my song Dollar for the first time. Let’s go.” Becky and her dancers were fierce and kept the crowd on their feet during the performance of the upbeat single – that dropped hours earlier.

The songstress performed live in front of a select group of Amazon Prime members and streamed for viewers in over 200 countries worldwide. Fans were in for a treat as Becky took them back to where it started with a steamy performance of Mayores. The songstress also performed her hits La Respuesta and Sin Pijama.

Ahead of the special concert, which also featured Dua Lipa, SZA and Taylor Swift, the pop star shared her excitement. “I think it’s pretty dope that I get to be part of a lineup alongside bada-- girls like Taylor Swift, SZA and Dua Lipa,” the singer told Billboard. “I love more than anything that we are very diverse. It’s awesome that we come from different places and speak different languages.

The official Dollar single video has been played on YouTube almost 50,000 times. Becky, who got a special symbol tattooed in honor of the single, is keeping it all about the money. Dollar’s official video drops on July 11.