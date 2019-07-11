Jessica Alba shares the sweetest throwback pictures to celebrate brother's birthday

The Fantastic Four actress definitely made her fans' day when she shared the cutest pictures of her and her brother's life together. There was a good reason - Jessica wanted to celebrate her younger brother Joshua's birthday in a big way. "July 8, 1982 my lil bro Joshua was born, " she wrote in the post with the amazing images. "A sweet and sensitive kiddo with a soft demeanor has grown into a hilarious, talented, thoughtful friend/brother -amazing dad and dedicated hubby life partner to Nikki Alba!"

VIEW GALLERY Jessica and Joshua's parents are Mark, of Mexican descent, and Cathy, of Canadian-French descent

In the first image, Jessica goes down memory lane and shares the cutest moment with baby Joshua, both smiling and looking very sweet. But the compilation of pics also gives a glimpse into tricky 80's fashion with hilarious results. "Please do a tutorial on the hair for picture number 3," a fan funnily wrote referring to one of the retro images where the actress poses with her mom, brother and other relatives. They could all perfectly fit in the Stranger Things cast!

VIEW GALLERY Proper retro style! Jessica and family display outfits and hairdos that would be a hit in Stranger Things

But, leaving the good ol' 80's behind, Jessica and Joshua have always been very close. Their father, Mark, was a military man so the family had to move quite often. Luckily, the siblings would always support each other through thick and thin. With just a one year age gap between them, they share a passion for acting and started their careers together in 2001, in the Dark Angel TV series. Now brother and sister are back together on the small screen, as Joshua plays a small role in police drama L.A.'s Finest, Jessica's latest TV adventure.

VIEW GALLERY Jessica absolutely adores 'little' brother Joshua - he's just one year younger!

They both are happily married, Jessica to film producer Cash Warren and Joshua to his school sweetheart Nikki Alba, and of course, they both have beautiful families. Joshua is the proud dad of two children, while Jessica welcomed her third son Hayes in 2017. "Three is enough!" the actress joked to the media.

Jessica is having the best time of her life. Not only is she a successful actress but also a great entrepreneur. Her beauty line, Honest, is now worth over a billion dollars, and she has just launched the line in Europe. With such a busy life, we'll excuse her on being late saying happy birthday to Joshua: "One day late -I blame my jet lag and broken toe. I love you my lil bro. I’m so happy we have each other to lean on through thick and thin!", she said to finish her post.