Camila Cabello stars in sexy 'Find U Again' video, does she make a nod to Shawn Mendes?

Camila Cabello is keeping up with her sexy video streak! The Cuban beauty premiered the visuals for her single with super producer Mark Ronson, Find U Again on Tuesday July 9, and they are caliente! In the video, the 23-year-old plays a club singer who is on the run. Mark plays a bounty hunter who happens to fall in love with her when he locks eyes on her in the Heartbreak Club. The Havana singer, who rocks a blonde wig and bedazzled body suit throughout the video, persuades Mark not to hunt her, but instead fall in love.

Camila Cabello runs away with Mark Ronso in the Find U Again video

In the end, the pair ride off into the sunset. Camila teased the video with her fans ahead of the premiere. “What should her name be? find you again vid is out tomorrow,” she captioned the photo of her posing with her wavy blonde bob. It wasn’t just her new look that caught the attention of fans. After the video’s premiere, fans commented on the similarity between the lyrics of this single and someone really close to the pop star.

In the track, Camila sings “have mercy on me please, I’ve messed up to the third degree.” Fans listening close couldn’t help but point out that the songstress’ lyrics are similar to her rumored beau’s Shawn Mendes’ hit single Mercy. “*Shawn has entered the chat,” one fan wrote. “Have mercy on me please” sounds familiar *cough cough* Shawn Mendes “please have mercy on me” and I oop,” another fan hilariously commented. The 20-year-old In My Blood singer did not comment on the video.

Camila and Shawn’s dating rumors picked up after they dropped the sexy visuals for their single Señorita. Art imitated life over the holiday weekend. Shamila (as fans are calling them) were spotted getting cozy in Los Angeles. Over the weekend, the pair were spotted wearing matching athletic attire as they strolled hand-in-hand. The duo also cozied up during a late-night date. Shawn and Camila have no confirmed their relationship status. While you wait, click here to see Find U Again.