Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis singing ‘La Vaca Lola’ is the perfect pick-me-up

Ashton Kutcher may not be starring in Punk’d-- yes, I did just take you back in time-- but that doesn’t mean that the popular actor is done making us laugh! On Monday night the 41-year-old star and his wife of four years, Mila Kunis, shared on social media a quirky video of them singing La Vaca Lola and it is guaranteed to make you smile. Take a look:

Mila and Ashton - parents to four-year old Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher and two-year-old Dimitri Portwood Kutcher - are known for their hilarious sense of humor. Just last month the couple shared a video poking fun at a tabloid that wrote about the couple divorcing, which is evidently not true. In that video the stars were sitting in their car and sarcastically poking fun at who the tabloid reported was getting the kids, the reasons why they were ‘divorcing’ and plenty more... it was definitely a funny take and insight into celebrities’ lives!

And of course, in case you missed it, here you go:

