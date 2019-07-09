Eva Longoria and Santi are #vacationgoals in latest picture

Eva Longoria and her family are currently living their best lives while vacationing in Marbella, Spain, which (lucky for us) means we'll be getting adorable content starring Eva's one-year-old son Santiago Bastón. The Desperate Housewives alum has been documenting her trip on her social media and—no surprise here—it looks incredible. Eva, along with her husband José “Pepe” Bastón and their son, have gone sightseeing, eating and in her latest post, the family of three is enjoying a day in the beach.

VIEW GALLERY Eva Longoria and her son Santi are enjoying vacationing in Spain

"Vacation Mode," the 44-year-old actress captioned the sweet photo, which pictured her holding Santi up in the air as they both smile. Eva is wearing a white Melissa Odabash one-piece swimsuit accessorized with an oversized sun hat. As for Santi, he's only one and is already killing the fashion game with a red baby Moschino suit.

Eva also shared she's been somewhat absent on her social media because of her vacation. "I'm sorry I haven't been posting a lot that's because I'm on vacation and so I've been busy doing nothing...eating and enjoying the sights," she told her followers on her stories. She then gave us a glimpse at her hotel in the morning. "Buenos Dias, Marbella," she told the camera. "The hotel made us these robes. One for me and Santi and Pepe. And look at what they did," she exclaimed while pointing at three cookie cakes shaped like the beach and specially decorated for her, Santi and Jose.

The Grand Hotel executive producer previously shared other activites her and the family have done while enjoying Spain, including a visit to Park Güell and a stroll through Las Ramblams in Barcelona. In every moment, Santi is enjoying himself while traveling and learning.

VIEW GALLERY The actress has been documenting her trip on social media

In the past, Eva has been candid about Santi's good behavior, calling him "a dream baby." Despite having to begin working shortly after giving birth, it's been easier because of her son. “He's healthy, he's funny, he's sweet, he sleeps, he eats—he's made it easy for us,” she shared.