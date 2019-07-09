Cameron Boyce's father breaks silence since the 'nightmare' of his son's death

Cameron Boyce's father Victor Boyce is breaking his silence. After news broke that the 20-year-old Disney star passed away on Saturday, July 6, his father opened up about the heartbreaking matter. He took to his social media to address all of their family, friends and fans who have been there for him and his family during what he described as a "nightmare."

"I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received," he wrote on his social media channels. "It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough." Cameron passed away on the morning of July 6, in his sleep due to a seizure. He leaves behind his father Victor, mother Libby Boyce and younger sister Maya Boyce.

The family released a statement following the sad news. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure, which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Since the young actor's death, many of his Hollywood friends and colleagues have spoken out about the sad news to honor him, including his Grown Ups co-star Salma Hayek. She remembered his talent on the set and wrote: "I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in #grownups 1 and 2 and we stayed in touch through the years He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light. His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family."

The late Descendants star spoke in his last interview about the difference he wanted to make in the world by working with charities. "There’s a long line of difference makers in my family," he told Haute Living during an interview back in May. "I’m following in the footsteps of some really strong men and women who have showed me what it means to give back; it’s the greatest way to fulfill yourself."