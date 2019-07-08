Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter is all grown up and glamorous at Fendi show

Catherine Zeta-Jones recently enjoyed a glamorous mother-daughter date with her 16 year old, Carys Douglas. The pair stepped out in Rome for the Fendi Couture fashion show on the Fourth of July. Catherine and Michael Douglas’ daughter looked all grown up, stunning in an olive-colored sleeveless dress that featured a deep v-neckline, while styling her dark tresses straight down. Catherine, 49, also wowed wearing a red wrap dress and an elegant updo. The stylish pair sat front row at the fashion show, which paid homage to Fendi’s late creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

VIEW GALLERY The actress and her daughter attended the Fendi fashion show in Rome

Carys is no stranger to the spotlight. The teen often accompanies her mom to red carpet events. Catherine also shares social media posts about her children, including son Dylan.

Back in March, the proud mom showed off her daughter’s musical skills with a video of Carys singing and playing the piano. Alongside the post, the actress penned: “International women’s day. My daughter Carys as a babe. But, today, with her amazing outlook on the world... And her ambitions to create a better one.. you are exceptional.”

VIEW GALLERY Carys looked all grown up and glamorous at the event

Last year, the mother-daughter duo graced the cover of Town & Country magazine. “Fashion has been so important to my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me,” Carys told the publication.

In her interview, the teen also admitted that she did not always like being attached to her Hollywood parents. “When I was younger I didn’t like the idea of having this name attached, this kind of ‘Douglas Dynasty’ stuff. I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don’t need to work hard for it,” she confessed. “That anything I do gets handed to me. When honestly, I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people – that I am not just my parents’ daughter.”