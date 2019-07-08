Jennifer Lopez brings her kids Max and Emme backstage during her 'It's My Party' tour

Jennifer Lopez is currently touring the states for her It's My Party Tour, and she's been serving stunning looks and performances on stage the past few weeks. Throughout the tour, the 49-year-old singer has also been sharing intimate moments of her shows on social media. Whether she's getting glammed up before a concert or she's enjoying some downtime before hitting the stage, she offers fans an inside look at her life while at work. Her latest post gives fans a glimpse of what her backstage looks like after a performance, and it involves her two kids Max and Emme.

In the photo, JLo shows her twins Max and Emme, 11, hugging each other tightly backstage and wearing earpieces to most likely listen in on their mom's performance."All the love backstage on the #itsmypartytour," the songstress captioned the sweet photo. This isn't the first time, JLo documents her two kids during her tour—since the twins have joined their mom for the duration of the summer show, which is in celebration of JLo's upcoming 50th birthday on July 24. The Medicine singer has posted many photos and videos of the family spending time together while visitng different cities across the United States.

Jennifer has also even brought out Emme to join her on stage and perform at The Forum in California, where the mother and daughter duo wore similar outfits. "I’m just looking at her and I’m just hoping and praying it all goes well. I got chocked up and she was fine,” the singer revealed. “There’s not a performer alive before you go on stage where you don’t feel the nerves. It’s nervous energy, it’s adrenaline. It’s all kinds of stuff, so [Emme] was appropriately nervous."

JLo's whole family has been supportive of the singer during her tour Photo: @arod

Besides JLo's kids being there for the singer, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez has also been supportive. In her tour video diary, a sweet moment was captured between the couple, where Alex consoled Jennifer after she revealed she wasn't satisifed with her performance. “It was the best show I’ve seen so far. You guys killed it! And you showed why you’re a champion, baby,” he told her. “You were down and you still came back up and had the best show...You don’t see how great you are. You really have no idea.”