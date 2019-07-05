Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez wish fans a happy Fourth of July with new beautiful family picture

Fourth of July festivities bring family and friends together, and that includes celebrities too! Being that Independence Day is a perfect day for a family photo opp, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez didn’t miss out in capturing a good time with all their children. On July 4, A-Rod took to social media to share a lovely family photo in which he and his bride-to-be appear next to JLo’s twins Max and Emme, 11 and A-Rod’s daughters, Natasha, 14 and Ella, 11.

A-Rod shared a sweet family picture to wish his fans a happy Fourth of July Photo: @arod

Next to the snap featuring the family-of-six, the former pro-athlete captioned, “Today, we all celebrate the amazing freedoms we have as Americans. From our family to yours, have a happy and safe #July4th holiday everyone!” On her own social account, JLo shared a clip on her stories where she’s wearing a festive Fourth of July filter and the ultimate holiday song plays in the background: Born in the U.S.A by Bruce Springsteen.

The 49-year-old star has been killing it onstage as she’s currently in the midst of her concert tour in honor of her upcoming birthday, It’s My Party Tour. The annual holiday must’ve been a nice break for the Medicine singer, whose 2019 has proven to be extremely busy. Ahead of the tour, JLo was spotted on the set of her next film, Hustlers where she stars next to Cardi B, Constance Wu, and Julia Stiles.

JLo has been incredibly busy performing for her It's My Pary Tour

Meanwhile, her future husband recently traveled to London to catch the Major League Baseball series and support his former team, the Yankees against the Red Sox. The sports event at which he was a commentator also happens to be the same match Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised royal fans with by making an appearance.

A-Rod recently traveled to London to watch the Yankee vs. Red Sox baseball game Photo: @arod

Next, to a carousel of photos from the trip, the 43-year-old wrote, “Exhilarated to watch the game I’ve lived and loved for so long through the eyes of a new generation of fans! London, you’ve been amazing so far. Can’t wait for the #LondonSeries this Saturday and Sunday with FOX and ESPN.”