From then to now: Strangers Things cast are all grown up

Aww! They grow up sooo fast! The Stranger Things cast rose to fame during their tween years and charmed audiences on screen with their characters and off screen with their sweet young faces, but fast-forward to today, the cast is taking on different kinds of roles - on personal and professional levels.

Millie Bobbie Brown, who portrays Eleven in the show, has achieved some big personal milestones since the 2016 premiere of Stranger Things. Millie is the youngest person to have been featured on the Time 100 list of most influential people and the youngest UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Co-star Caleb McLaughlin, Lucas Sinclair on the show, is also accomplishing some big milestones off the screen. During the premiere of season three, the 17-year-old spoke about his future plans - take a look below!

Another member of the Stranger Things cast who is taking the world by storm is young actor Finn Wolfhard. Finn got his first acting gig from Craigslist, and has he come a long way or what?! When selected for Stranger Things, Finn was just 13 years old and has since starred in several movies, such as the Netflix animated series Carmen San Diego. He even broke into the modeling world with Saint Laurent. On May 2019, the young actor appeared in Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter campaign.