There are stranger things than Millie Bobby Brown hanging out with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids. The Netflix star was spotted on Tuesday, July 2, grabbing lunch with Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt in photos published by TMZ. The threesome reportedly dined at Mel's Dinner. Millie, 15, and Zahara, 14, were pictured strolling hand-in-hand. The group, who are all close in age—Shiloh is 13—appeared to be in great spirits smiling and laughing as they hung out in L.A.

Shiloh and Zahara were seen hanging out with Millie in Los Angeles on July 2

This isn’t the first time the trio has hung out. Millie, Shiloh, and Zahara enjoyed dinner together earlier this year. The famous siblings also reportedly attended the recent Stranger Things season three premiere party in Santa Monica. Just last month, the Eleven actress celebrated National Best Friend Day with a photo of herself with Shiloh and Zahara on her social media page. On the picture, Millie wrote: “Best friends 4L.”

While it’s not clear how the group became friends, both Millie and her pals' famous mom, Angelina, work with the United Nations. The Stranger Things actress is UNICEF’s youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador, while the mom-of-six is a Special Envoy to the UNHCR. Like Milly, the Oscar-winning actress has also worked with Netflix directing the drama First They Killed My Father, so perhaps Angelina introduced her kids to the starlet.

On social media, Millie has named the two Jolie-Pitt kids as two of her best friends

In her Teen Vogue July cover story, Millie opened up about entering the public eye at a young age and the projects she works on. “I think it's important to make sure that I'm attaching myself to the right material, things that are appropriate for my age, characters that I relate to and connect to, and things that have an underlying message,” she said.

Millie added, “I mean, something that I feel so passionate about, and the reason that I love working with UNICEF, are the underlying issues and messages through my work. With Stranger Things, it's embracing yourself. Bullying goes on in schools, bullying goes on online, but in Stranger Things, it's really about embracing your individuality. And in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the underlying message is conservation for animals in nature and climate change. And I think that I love being part of projects that have messages.”