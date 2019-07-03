Alexa and Carlos Penavega welcome second baby!

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have welcomed one more to their family! The couple, who already share son, two-year-old Ocean, announced the happy news Tuesday on both their social media accounts. In their reveal, they also shared the full name of their second baby boy. World, meet Kingston James PenaVega!

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega welcomed their second baby boy Photo: @vegaalexa

"It’s official! We are now a family of 4," the Spy Kids actress wrote alongside the photo, which features Alexa, Carlos, Ocean and newborn Kingston taking a selfie in the hospital room. Carlos also took to his social media to post the happy news, writing the same caption. After introducing their newest family member to their fans, the couple shared a picture of Kingston lying on his bed in the hospital wearing a baseball cap. And in case you're wondering, baby Kingston already has a social media account with over 30,000 followers.

Many A-listers congratulated the couple. Pretty Little Liars actress Janel Parrish wrote, "Congratulations beautiful fam!!!" Rumer Willis also showed her excitement. "Yay! congratulations on your new arrival," she exclaimed.

The couple, who already have a baby boy together, named their second child Kingston James PenaVega Photo: @vegaalexa

The cute couple previously revealed they love being parents and how their lives changed after welcoming their first son Ocean. "He’s really just become a part of what we’ve always done and not much has changed there," Alexa told ET. "You just get a lot less sleep. But I just feel so much more love now. I’ve become so much more emotional about things. I have a deeper connection with Carlos just because of Ocean."