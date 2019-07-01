Scooter Braun's wife responds to Taylor Swift: 'Who are you to talk about bullying?'

It's only Monday, and there is already SO much drama up in Hollywood. So here's the deal: Taylor Swift is currently feuding with celebrity manager Scooter Braun because he acquired Big Machine Label Group, the record company that owns T-Swift's catalog of music. The $300 million deal made the singer so upset she penned an emotional (emphasis on emotion) response to the world describing her pain over the loss of rights to her music, saying that Scooter was a "bully." Many A-listers are taking sides, including Justin Bieber, but now, Scooter's wife Yael Cohen Braun is setting the record straight.

Scooter Braun's wife Yael has fired back at Taylor Swift's accusations of her husband

Yael took to her social media to pen her own letter to the 29-year-old singer while telling the world her and Scooter's version of how things went down. "I have never been one for a public airing of laundry, but when you attack my husband...here we go," she wrote. "Let's start with @taylorswift, whoa. Then let's get the facts straight. You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed. Interesting that the man you're so "grossed out" by believed in you more than you believe in yourself. Your dad is a shareholder and was notified, and Borchetta personally told you before this came out. So no, you didn't find out with the world."

Taylor initially claimed she found out about the news of Scooter's acquisition of her music with the rest of the world, but according to Yael, Taylor was informed before then. Scooter's wife then went hard on the singer, accusing her of bullying. "And girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he's spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in..." Ouch.

According to Scooter Braun's wife, Taylor is the one who is bullying her husband

She also brought up Taylor's past feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. "Beyond that, it's easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get people to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying. He's a manager, not God. He cannot control the actions of other humans, even ones he manages. Don't blame him because Kim caught you in a lie, it's embarrassing I know-but adults own up to their mistakes."

She continued: "We learn and grow from them, we don't divert blame and blur the lines of reality to suit our needs. What you haven't seen is what happens behind closed doors, when he has supported and stood up for you. When he has challenged his clients to be kind or be quiet. When he has reached an olive branch out to you in numerous occasions."

"You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying," Yael wrote of Taylor.

Finally, she captioned her letter with an invitation to the singer to talk about these issues not in a social media post. "@taylorswift, I’m here to talk privately anytime," she wrote.

Your move, Taylor!