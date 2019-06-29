It's their wedding and they'll do what they want to. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner poured yet another heap of anticipation over their wedding festivities as they hosted a white party on Friday, June 28. Ahead of their nuptials, which are said to be sometime this weekend at the enchanting Chateau de Tourreau, the famous pair sat down for a glitzy rehearsal dinner at the Hotel La Mirande in Avignon, France where all of their guests were dressed in white. The singer and Game of Thrones star forewent their own dress code, popping amongst the sea of white in bold red ensembles - talk about a red wedding!

Bold bride Sophie Turner strutted into her wedding reheasal dinner

The 23-year-old bride was a lady in red, slipping into a stunning gown that perfectly matched her 29-year-old groom. Though a simple design, the dress turned heads because of its eye-catching hue. Sophie let her long locks flow down and accessorized with silver high-heel sandals for the special occasion.

Joe Jonas matched his love Sophie in an all-red ensemble

Meanwhile, the Jonas brother of the hour went a little more overboard, literally donning the scarlet style from head to toe. Not only did his sharp suit coordinate with Sophie's dress, but his shoes did as well! Now, that's dedication. While the color white is forever linked with weddings, clearly this couple wanted to break away from tradition and flaunt their uniqueness.

Priyanka Chopra gave us wedding vibes in a strapless satin number

Of course, the white-wearing celebrity guests were still stylish. For one thing, Priyanka Chopra was as elegant as ever in a strapless satin dress. Nick Jonas, who Priyanka semi-recently tied the knot with, managed to steer clear of photographers, but we're certain he was also sporting white. Photos did show Kevin Jonas in an appropriately-colored linen suit alongside his wife Danielle Jonas, who opted for an asymmetric minidress with details of tulle ruffles on the shoulder and bottom of the skirt. The couple went with their two daughters, Valentina Angelina and Alena Rose.

In addition to family, other notable attendees included supermodel Ashley Graham, who rocked a tight sequined number, and Sophie's best friend and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams.