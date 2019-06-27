Lexi Rabe is battle ready when it comes to fighting back against those who are bullying her and her family. The 7-year-old Avengers: Endgame actress and her mom, Jessica Rabe, released a video on social media where they addressed how this tiny titan is once again on the receiving end of some hurtful words online and in-person. In the video, Lexi shares how she is only 7-years-old and how she “sometimes” messes up (a response to how people sometimes say she is rude in public). She asks people to stop bullying her and her family and ends the video with an extra sweet nod to her famous line from the movie — “Bye, love you 3,000.”

Proud mom Jessica also asked the online community to allow her daughter to have a childhood. "Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She's a normal human being and she's a child," she added. “Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life,” explained the mom of the Godzilla: King of the Monsters actress.

This dynamic duo also addressed this concern in an interview with GMA. Jessica shared how they received a message online from someone saying that Lexi was misbehaving in public one day. “Meanwhile we were trying to get stuff ready for a premiere we were going to, and we were tired and we were sick ... I guess this woman was upset that she didn't get to come up to us and talk to us, because we were tired and we weren't in a great mood. If she would have come up to us, we would have said, 'Hello.' But she didn't," explained the mom of two.

So far, it’s been mostly all love for this budding young actress, with many of her fans assembling to show their support for her and her family. The Rabe family has stated that they are considering the idea of an anti-bullying program to help further tackle bullying of any kind.