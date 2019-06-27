See Nick Jonas suit up and serve his country in the 'Midway' movie trailer

Nick Jonas is hitting the road with the Jonas Brothers this year, but first, he’s headed back to the big screen. The Cool singer will star in the WWII film Midway. The trailer brings the action, as it depicts the US Navy’s fleet as they clash with the Japanese in one of the war’s most historic moments: the attack on Pearl Harbor, and what happens after. The 26-year-old makes his debut, dressed in his uniform (sporting the same mustache he debut at the Met Gala this year!) and ready to serve.

Loading the player...

MORE: Why Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra almost didn't make it down the aisle

Ahead of the trailer’s premiere, Nick introduced his character to the world. “Introducing Bruno Caido. The Official #MidwayMovie trailer drops tomorrow and hits theatres November 8th!” The smoking hot photo earned a “Woah” and a heart eye emoji from his wife Priyanka Chopra. Midway also stars Mandy Moore, Darren Criss, Luke Evans and Dennis Quaid.