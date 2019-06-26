Madison Anderson Berríos was recently crowned as Miss Puerto Rico 2019 and is on her way to represent la Isla del encanto at the 2019 Miss Universe beauty pageant. The road to becoming Miss Puerto Rico was not an easy feat for the American-born beauty.

During the preliminary rounds, Madison was the subject of much backlash after asking a judge to repeat his Spanish question, explaining her Spanish needed some work. Madison was born in Phoenix, Arizona, and has lived in New York and Florida — but has never lived in a Spanish speaking country. See the video below to learn more about the newly crowned Miss Puerto Rico, who will go on to represent her beautiful country in the Philippines for Miss Universe 2019:

In response to the backlash she recieved for not being a native Spanish speaker, Madison took a queenly approach and incorporated it into her beauty pageant platform. The now, Miss Universe Puerto Rico has been doing interviews in Spanish with the goal of proving that although “It was hard, especially when it came to the language, but [she’s] happy with the work [she’s] done” and is on the mission to demonstrate “that nothing is impossible. You can achieve anything.”