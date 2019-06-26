Jennifer Lopez pays moving tribute to Selena during performance in Texas

Jennifer Lopez couldn’t stop in Texas without paying tribute to one of the state’s biggest icons. On Tuesday, June 25, the Dinero singer’s It’s My Party Tour made a stop in Houston, where she paid tribute to late singer Selena Quintanilla. “When in Texas, got to do it like Selena,” the wrote next to a video of her performance. “Thank you so much Texas!! What a run!!! #ItsMyPartyTour #SelenaForever #SiUnaVez.” The spirit of the Bidi Bidi Bom Bom singer lived on as Jennifer belted out her hit Si Una Vez and the crowd sang along.

JLo spent four days in the Lone Star state. Prior to her stop in Houston, On the Floor singer performed in San Antonio, Edinburg and Dallas. “Whenever I get to Texas, I remember the beautiful time I spent here doing the movie Selena!! See you tonight San Antonio,” she wrote next to a clip of the Tejno songstress singing. After her performance, Jennifer spent time with Selena’s older sister Suzette. “Great show @jlo and the song…,” she wrote next to the photo.

SEE THE MOVING TRIBUTE BELOW

Jennifer proudly commented the picture: “Sooooo great to see you and the fam!!! #love.” Earlier this year, the Limitless singer opened up about playing Selena and how the role shaped her career. “It was a beautiful time in my life, and it taught me so much about life,” she said on Apple Music Beats 1 radio show.

JLo played the singer in the 1997 film about her life

“I was young, I was 26 when I played Selena. I didn’t realize at the time the responsibility that I had, all I wanted to do was do her memory and that moment justice.” She continued: “She taught me so much on how to navigate this business, because I played it in the movie.”