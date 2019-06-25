Attention, Taylor Swift cat fans! Soon you will be able to purchase T-Swift merch featuring her newest cat Benjamin Button. The 29-year-old singer, who has already trademarked the names for her other two cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, has filed to trademark the name for her adorable new cat Benjamin! Quick refresher: Taylor met Benjamin on the set of her ME music video, which featured pastel colors galore, so this could mean that (squeal!) little Benny's merch will also be a pastel color dream come true.

Taylor Swift has filed to trademark the name of her new cat Benjamin Button Photo: @taylorswift

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, the merchandise will include a ton of fun items, including clothes, phone accessories, luggage, toys, home furnishings and decor, key rings, arts and crafts kits, ornaments, glassware, coloring books, magazines, etc. Her other two cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson already have their line of merchandise that debuted last year.

The Me singer opened up about meeting Benjamin during her appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show this year. "He was a little cat actor," she told the host. "They show up with this little kitten and his handler is like, 'Do you want to hold him first?' I was like, 'Absolutely, I do.' And so they hand me this tiny cat and I never really experienced a cat that the second I held this little kitten, he started purring like a motor."

It was at that point when Taylor knew she had to keep him. "I was like, 'OK, whose cat is this? You're really lucky, whoever owns this cat.' And the girl was like, 'Actually he doesn't have a home,'" she shared. "My eyes turned into hearts and I just immediately was like, 'I can't think about anything else."'

No news of a release date for the merchandise has been announced, but we already know we're buying everything with Benjamin Button's face on it!