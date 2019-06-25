George Clooney has a new project under his belt and it is guaranteed to garner much attention. The seasoned Hollywood actor is set to star and direct Netflix’s newest sci-fi thriller, an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel, Good Morning, Midnight. Although Clooney’s film does not have a title yet, according to George, “Grant [Heslov] and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with this incredible project.” Grant Heslov, from Smokehouse Pictures, will produce the film alongside Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment.

The adaptation of the book, which was named one of the best books of 2017, was done by writer/director Mark L. Smith and has been described as “beautifully written.” George is one of the main characters of the series. He will play Augustine, a scientist in the Arctic trying to make contact with a spaceship.

The film marks George’s starring return to the big screen. The former Batman (yes! Batman!) last starred in Sony’s Money Monster in 2016. On a personal level, Good Morning, Midnight is an important step for the Oscar winning actor as it will be his first project with Netflix and his first directing role since 2017.