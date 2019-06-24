Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spent time in Paris as A-list guest reveals major wedding detail

If you’re wondering when Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are tying the knot, Dr. Phil has you covered. Over the weekend, the talk show host may have revealed new details about the musician and actress’ second wedding ceremony. Joe and Sophie spent some quality time in Paris. The couple took a moment to each share a romantic selfie of them sharing a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower – prompting the relationship expert to spill the beans underneath the Game of Throne star’s picture. “Easy now,” the good doctor wrote. “1 week to go! See you at the wedding.”

Other stars got in on the comment action – but didn’t spill the beans. Follow J-Sister, Priyanka Chopra left a series of flame and heart eye emojis under the photo. Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, are used to their A-list pals revealing details of their nuptials. During their first legal ceremony – which took place in Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, the couple were pretty shocked to realize that the wedding was streamed via Instagram live.

After the ceremony, the Cool singer joked about the DJ sharing the moment with the world. “Yeah, he did ruin it,” Joe joked with Capital FM. “I love Diplo, but he loves his gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally like, live streamed with dog-face filters.” It’s hasn’t been confirmed if the Burnin’ Up singer and the Queen of the North have a no photo clause for their upcoming ceremony. Fans (happy and sad) may get an inside look at the official ceremony if some of their A-list squad share pictures from the big day.

VIEW GALLERY Dr. Phil hinted that Joe and Sophie's second wedding ceremony is happening this week Photo: @drphil

Although the day has yet to be confirmed, Joe and Sophie are already celebrating as friends and family make their way to Paris. Over the weekend, the pair were joined by Wilmer Valderrama and Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Joe’s brother Nick. Mrs. Chopra-Jonas shared a sweet picture of her and Sophie, from Paris. "Her [heart emoji] @sophiet." Stay tuned and keep your eyes peeled for more details leading up to Jophie’s big day.