Cardi B indicted in alleged assault case – a day after accepting historic honor

Cardi B is still working through her legal issues. The Money rapper was indicted in New York City for unspecified charges in connection with an alleged altercation at a New York City strip club in 2018. According to prosecutors in Queens, the 26-year-old entertainer’s case will remain sealed until her arraignment later this month. In May, the Bodak Yellow rapper (whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar) rejected a plea deal for a Class A misdemeanor for the alleged incident which involved a pair of sisters who were working as bartenders at the Queens nightclub.

The plea deal would have allowed the rapper to avoid spending time in jail. In compliance with her court-ordered agreement, the star must stay away from her accusers. Cardi was arrested at the end of last year and charged with two misdemeanors. While leaving the courtroom after the incident, the I Like It Rapper found out she was nominated for her first Grammy Award. The alleged incident took place after Cardi accused one of the women of having an affair with her husband, Migos rapper Offset.

Two women claim the rapper and her entourage threw bottles and chairs in their direction – injuring one of the accused and another employee. Cardi’s bad legal news comes after a night of celebration. On Thursday, June 20, the Press singer had her husband by her side in Los Angeles, as she became the first female rapper to receive the Songwriter of the Year honor at the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards. During the ceremony, the star gave an emotional speech.

“I just want to say I’m very grateful,’ she said. “Sometimes I feel like I’m not doing too much because when it comes to female rappers, it’s like you’re never doing too much or they’re always pitting you against another female rapper. People on my team are like ‘Cardi, you’re crazy. You won a Grammy. Cardi, all your songs are charting.’”