Eva Longoria's son Santiago is all smiles with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland – see the pics!

It’s a magical first birthday for Eva Longoria’s baby boy Santiago Enrique and his momma is celebrating big! The Grand Hotel executive director took her son to every child’s dream spot: Disneyland, and shared some cute snaps of her now toddler being all smiles with one of his favorite characters, Mickey Mouse. The 44-year-old took to her social media channels to post the sweet pictures and wrote, “Can’t think of a better way to celebrate my baby’s 1st birthday! Disneyland!!!! Thank you to everyone @disneyland who helped make this day special, but especially to this guy here, MICKEY!!”

VIEW GALLERY Baby Santi was all smiles with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland Photo: @evalongoria

Their celebratory day at the park seemed like a fun family affair as it looked to be a party of at least ten – including Eva’s mother, Ella Eva Mireles. Eva and her husband, José “Pepe” Baston welcomed baby Santi on June 19, 2018, and even though the first-time-mamá had stated she wouldn’t be going crazy with his birthday parties, she has now taken the opposite actions.

Aside from celebrating his first-year milestone, The Desperate Housewives alum is planning to do a joint celebration for his baptism. Eva explained that combining both occasions is turning out to be a grand event!

VIEW GALLERY Santiago Enrique celebrated his first birthday in the best way at the iconic amusement park Photo: Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

On June 19, The Telenovela star shared an adorable photo of her and her son and shared her emotions with an endearing caption. "When did this happen?!!! I have a one-year-old! Y’all he’s not a baby anymore, he’s a toddler! 😩 this past year has been the best year of my life. Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical.

She continues, "Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy! Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday, Santi baby!"