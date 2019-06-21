The family that vacations together, stays together. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Kayne West and Scott Disick (Lord Disick to some), were spotted in Costa Rica this week taking a much needed family vacay together.

It is said that both sets of parents will be visiting the tropical locations for the next two weeks and will be filming for their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim and Kanye are said to be traveling with their three eldest children North, Saint and Chicago, while Kourtney and Scott and traveling with their three children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The fab four are said to have planned lots of outdoor activities for their kiddos — including a trip on a boat from their private beach to a nearby cove so that the kids could collect seashells and other fun tidbits as well as take a swim in the surrounding waters. Scott and Kourtney were said to have accompanied the older kids on this trip, while Kim and Kanye stayed at the private place they were renting to watch over the smaller children.

The Kardashian clan is taking this trip about six weeks after the birth of the latest addition to family, Psalm West, who was born via surrogate. Proud mama Kim officially introduced him to the world on May 17 via a social media post where she also let us all in on the name of their newest bundle of joy.

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air every Sunday on E!. Here’s to more great moments from the fun bunch!