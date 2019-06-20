Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of the biggest celebrity couples in Hollywood, and with their A-list status, comes plenty of rumors. The most recent piece of gossip, however, was so outrageous that they both had to publicly respond. In a hilarious video posted to social media, the two basically trolled the magazine that claimed they were splitting up because of a "very dark secret" and set the record straight. And—spoiler alert—they're still together, people!

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher respond to rumors of their "split"

In the video, Ashton is seen asking Mila, "Babe, what's happening? What's going on?" to which she responds, "It's over between us" while pointing to the photo of the magazine cover. "It's over between us? Oh my god, what are we going to do?" he jokingly exclaims. "I felt suffocated," she tells him while reading a line from the tabloid "You felt suffocated by me? Oh, I was just so overbearing wasn't I?" he laughed.

The couple, who shared children, Wyatt, four, and two-year-old Dimitri, continued with the act: "Also, I took the kids," Mila revealed. "Oh, you took the kids? I don't get the kids anymore?" her husband replied in complete shock. "Well you had a very dark secret exposed," she explained to him. "Oh my gosh, what was the dark secret?" he asked. "I don't know. I only have this photo," she finished while pointing to the tabloid cover.

The couple posted a video to social media and set the record straight

Ashton accompanied the video with the caption: "I guess it’s over...maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting."

As Kelso would say, "BURNNN."