Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a celebratory Father’s Day o nSunday. Not only were they honoring the father-of-three, but they were also celebrating their daughter Lola’s 18th birthday. Little did they know that they would end up ruining her special day. How, exactly? Well, let’s just say she got an unwanted birthday surprise when she walked in on an intimate moment. Eek! During Live with Kelly and Ryan on June, 17, the husband and wife revealed the mishap that had occurred just a day prior.

A sweet mother-daughter moment right before Lola headed out for prom Photo: @kellyripa

"I'm going to be honest: I was not in the mood," said Kelly. "There was a house full of people." The Riverdale star quickly agreed, “No, you weren’t in the mood. I could tell. You were going through the motions,” he said. However, things suddenly took a sour turn for Lola when she accidentally opened their bedroom door.

MORE: Wowza! Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola is all grown up and gorgeous for prom!

Although Mark had hoped she hadn’t seen anything, Kelly confirmed the opposite: “I made eye contact with her.” The television host also recalled what her daughter did immediately after coming face to face with her. "She shuts the door and you hear, 'You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray.'"

Mark and Kelly have been married for 23 years

Oh! And if you think things got better after that, then think again because an awkward brunch with the rest of the family followed. During their gathering, the birthday girl didn’t let her parents off the hook just yet. "She goes, 'You guys have no chill,'" shared Mark, remembering his daughter’s words. "'You act like you're 20, but you're not.'"

MORE: The little Jonas sisters attend their first-ever Jonas Brothers show

But apparently, their middle child isn’t alone in catching her parents as their oldest son Michael Joseph, 22, and their youngest, Joaquin Antonio, 16, began shouting out their own stories of the times they’ve walked in on them. "Nobody knocks in our house," said Kelly before adding that her daughter stated the contrary. "Lola's like, 'I knocked. You can't hear me because you're deaf from exercise class,' which may or may not be true.”