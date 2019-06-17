Cardi B makes iconic change after suffering wardrobe malfunction at Bonnaroo – see the look!

The show must go on – even if it means in a bathrobe! Cardi B had to make a quick change during her set at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee on Sunday. The Press rapper suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the first 10 minutes of her set when her multi-colored jumpsuit split down the middle in the back. Instead of letting that stop the show or her “bag,” the Money rapper slipped into the closest thing she could find. After making a brief disappearance, the 26-year-old came made her way back to the stage in a white robe.

VIEW GALLERY Cardi B suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her performance at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

“We gonnna keep it moving, baby,” she told the crowd when she returned to the stage. “We gonna keep it sexy.” Proving that she can perform in anything, the Motorsport rapper crushed the rest of her performance in the extremely casual bathing attire. In true Cardi fashion, she hammed up the new look. At one point, she poured water over her head. By the end of the set, the robe was tied around her waist like a skirt, leaving room for her to put her abs on display in a nude bra. There was also room for a little leg, as she treated the opening of the robe like a slit.

Could this look be new inspiration for her next Fashion Nova line? The performance at the festival came a few weeks after she had to postpone a series of concerts after plastic surgery complications. The Bronx-native shared the news with her fans. “You know I hate canceling shows because I love money,” she told fans.

VIEW GALLERY The Press rapper slipped into a bathrob and kept the performance going

“I’m a money addict and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but like, health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.” Cardi revealed that she got liposuction and a breast augmentation after having her and Offset’s 11-month-old daughter Kulture. Earlier this month, the rapper announced that she has sworn off plastic surgery – after suffering complications. Cardi seems all healed and can now continue to get her “shmoney!”