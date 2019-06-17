First look at Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' with leading lady Rachel Zegler

The moment musical fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. On Monday, June 17, fans got a first look at the cast of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. The image shows the film’s leads Ansel Egort (Tony) and Rachel Zegler (Maria) holding hands and staring in each other’s eyes while the Jets and the Shark look on. The film, which is based on the Broadway musical, features a long list of up and coming actors and actresses.

In January, it was announced that Rachel – a 17-year-old from New Jersey – would fill Natalie Woods iconic shoes as the movie’s leading lady. "I am so thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Maria alongside this amazing cast,” the Colombian-American actress shared. “West Side Story was the first musical I encountered with a Latina lead character. As a Colombian-American, I am humbled by the opportunity to play a role that means so much to the Hispanic community.” Rachel previously played Maria in a local theatre production of the play.

The cast also includes a list of other LatinX actors and actresses who round out the Sharks. Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, and Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino. Joining Ansel on the Jets is Ezra Menas as Anybodys, Ben Cook as Mouthpiece , Sean Harrison Jones as Action, and Mike Faist as the Jets leader Riff. Also joining the cast is Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her role of Anita in the original film.

The EGOT will play Valentina, the owner of the Candy Store. The 87-year-old will also act as the film’s executive producer. In March, Rita opened up about the importance of reprising the musical. “I’m beside myself, I’m so excited,” she said during an appearance on Busy Tonight. “Obviously I’m not going to play Anita. Here’s what’s really important. All the Latinos are actually going to be Latino.”