Cardi B announces that she has sworn off plastic surgery after health complications

Cardi B is making lifestyle changes after recent health complications put some of her money moves on hold. The Bodak Yellow rapper shared that she is swearing off plastic surgery and instead working out. “I been workin out for the past 2 weeks cause b—h I aint getting surgery again but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since.” In May, the Money rapper confirmed that she went under the knife. “I just got my boobs redone,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel good but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out.”

Cardi shared that she got the surgery after she had her 11-month-old daughter Kulture. The rapper’s initial argumentation was done with she was 19-years-old. At the end of May, Cardi revealed that she also had liposuction surgery. Earlier this week, the former Love and Hip-Hop star shared a picture of her swollen feet, which were a result of complications from her surgery. “Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane, imagine my body,” she said alongside the photo.

MORE: Why Cardi B doesn't have a nanny for her and Offset's daughter Kulture

“My stomach gets more puffy. My feet burn when I get puffed up.” After denying the doctor’s orders to rest, Cardi started experiencing complications, forcing her to cancel a series of concerts. Kulture’s mother felt bad about backing out on fans, felt they needed a reason why. “You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money,” she said.

MORE: Bronx babes Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez are back together for special project

“I’m a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows … like I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows. “But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do,” she continued. “My breasts gotta heal, and it is what it is.”