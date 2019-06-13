Fat Thor is here to brighten your day! Chris Hemsworth shared a never-before-seen video from the set of Avengers: Endgame, that will for sure have the world missing one of the film’s most pivitol characters. The Australian actor was dressed as the newer version of his Marvel character and performed a sadly-hilarious rendition of Johnny Cash’s Hurt. In the clip, the usually-handsome actor sadly strums the guitar and puts on the drama as he sings the country musician’s classic tune.

Chris Hemsworth shared a hilarious clip of Fat Thor sining and playing the guitar Photo: Getty Images

“Not sure why everyone’s worried about Thor, he’s fine guys.” Chris’ fellow Avengers co-star Chris Pratt commented on the video. “hahaaha this is genius,” he wrote. The clip is one of the many videos that the cast and crew had tucked away and secretly recorded during their time on the set. In order to prevent spoilers from leaking, the stars were asked to refrain from brining their cellphones on set. Did they follow the rule? Absolutely not.

“I didn't know if I was even going to show it, it was in the trailer and in between takes,” the Men in Black star told Jimmy Fallon about the clip. "I’m a terrible singer and a terrible guitarist.” Still, Thor hit it out of the park and brought the laughs. The father-of-two recently opened up about his new take on the superhero and how it gave him a new appreciation for his wife Elsa Patky. “People just kept coming up and cuddling me like a big bear or rubbing my belly like I was pregnant or trying to sit on my lap like I was Santa Claus," he told Variety.

"You get a lot of affection. I felt like an old man, an old grandpa, with a bunch of kids around,” he shared. "And then you get sick of it when people come up and grab your belly. ‘Don’t grab me like that!’ I know how my wife” felt when strangers would come up and rub her belly.”