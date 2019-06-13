Ariana Grande breaks down in tears during ‘Thank U, Next’ performance in Mac Miller's hometown

Ariana Grande performed like a true superstar in her Pittsburgh show of the Sweetener Tour, where she payed tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Mac, who was born in Pittsburgh, had a reserved seat in the sold-out arena. The seat remained empty for the duration of the show. Fans noticed that the late rapper's music played over the speakers, as guests took their seats.

Besides the significance of these kind acts, the 25-year-old demonstrated how much Mac meant to her when she broke down crying while performing. Ariana got the crowds supports as she tried to sing the line "wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, cuz he was an angel," during the performance of her single Thank U, Next.

Be sure to see the heartbreaking performance for yourself in the video below:

Ariana had the crowds support as she was unable to sing the line. Fans noticed that Ariana got chocked up and was unable to finish the song. Earlier in the day, the award winning singer had released her latest single, Time, which features Mac in his first posthumous song. Mac Miller died on September 18, 2018 after a drug overdose.