Selena Gomez is happy to be done. The sultry songstress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday to promote her upcoming movie The Dead Don’t Die and shared that she has finally completed her third studio album after a four year process (her last album, Revival, was in 2015).

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Selena Gomez talked about her upcoming album. “It all kinda hits different places that I feel is my lane for my music," she told Jimmy

“I’m just relieved," she told Jimmy Fallon. "It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album. And it’s because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally — that how was I going to capture that and how was I going to actually feel good about what I was saying. I just kept going, and I am relieved.”

MORE: SELENA GOMEZ ROCKS FEATHERS IN A $16K LBD AT 'THE DEAD DON'T DIE' PREMIERE

The Good For You singer shared how she got a bit more experimental with her music this time around and incorporated more electric guitar and soulful elements to her songs, but that she still remains true to her “strong pop” roots.

On whether she had a favorite genre of music that she liked to perform more than others, Selena explained, “Yeah, I’d say the more emotional connection for me, for sure. I love everything that I get to do and be a part of, but specifically something that connects with people on an emotional level is my favorite.”

MORE: SELENA GOMEZ TURNS HEADS IN A STUNNING TWO-PIECE AT CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

Selena said that Bill would come over and ask her things like "Hi, how are you," and "Where are you from?"

Not one to skip a beat, Jimmy asked Selena if she could share what secrets cast member Bill Murray was whispering to here at the Cannes Film Festival. She shared that he would come over and say random musings, which made it very hard to keep her composure. No release date has been announced by Selena just yet, but we will for sure be ready to ‘come and get it’ when it drops.