Jennifer Lopez reveals she was more nervous than her daughter during 'It's My Party' performance

There’s no limit to Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s 11-year-old daughter’s talent! Emme took the stage alongside her mother on Friday, June 7, for the opening night of the It’s My Party Tour. Proving that she takes after her parents, the recent elementary school graduate held her own as she harmonized with her mother during the performance of Limitless. Emme isn’t the one with decades of performing experience under her belt but fans couldn’t tell, and neither could her mother. “She has it in her blood,” the 49-year-old told Entertainment Tonight about her daughter. “She has the lion heart.”

Jennifer Lopez reacted to her daughter Emme joining her on stage at her It's My Party Tour

In fact, it was JLo who had the most nerves. “I’m just looking at her and I’m just hoping and praying it all goes well. I got chocked up and she was fine.” She continued: “There’s not a performer alive before you go on stage where you don’t feel the nerves. It’s nervous energy, it’s adrenaline. It’s all kinds of stuff, so [Emme} was appropriately nervous. She wasn’t over nervous where I felt like, ‘No I can’t send my kid out there.’ She was just like, ready.”

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares a specil moment with her "girls" backstage at the It's My Party Tour

Emme didn’t surprise anyone with her performance. Last month, the Dinero songstress shared a video of her little girl showing off her chops while singing Alicia Keys’ hit If I Ain’t Got You. In the clip, JLo hinted at her little girl coming out on stage. “We should have her come out on tour,” she proudly told her team. “We should have her come out and do something.” Emme got her first big piece of the spotlight when she appeared in the video for Limitless, in 2018, playing the younger version of her mother. When it comes to her talent, Emme has 100 % of her parents’ support.

If I Ain't Got You

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are proud parents at Max and Emme's recital

Marc proudly celebrated his little girl's viral video. During an interview with IheartLatino, the Vivir Mi Vida singer opened up about their inspiring talk. "I asked her, 'Emme, why do you like to sing?' and she goes, 'Because it feels good, daddy," he said. "It's the perfect answer, you know when singing feels good she's just emoting. It was the cutest thing."