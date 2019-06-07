Barack and Michelle Obama are the first presidential couple to do this

Listen up, Barack and Michelle Obama have things to say. Spotify announced that the former first couple will produce a series of podcasts exclusively for the streaming giant. Barack, 57, and 55-year-old Michelle’s Higher Ground Productions will develop, produce, and lend their voices to a few of the podcasts which will cover a wide range of topics. “We’ve always believed in the value of entertaining, thought-provoking conversation,” the former POTUS said in a statement via Spotify. “It helps us build connections with each other and open ourselves up to new ideas.

"We’re excited about Higher Ground Audio because podcasts offer an extraordinary opportunity to foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think, and, hopefully, bring us all a little closer together.” Mrs. Obama continued: We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to amplify voices that are too often ignored or silenced altogether, and through Spotify, we can share those stories with the world.

Our hope is that through compelling, inspirational storytelling, Higher Ground Audio will not only produce engaging podcasts, but help people connect emotionally and open up their minds — and their hearts.” Spotify has yet to share the content that the former first couple will produce. The entertainment deal follows the announcement that Barack and Michelle have landed a multi-year deal with Netflix.

Higher Ground will produce scripted and unscripted series, as well as documentaries and features. Fans of the Obamas have a lot to look out for. The pair have a long list of celebrity and royal friends who could lend their voices to the podcast and series. For now, fans will have to wait to see what Michelle and Barack have in store. Tune in!