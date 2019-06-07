Bradley Cooper and Russian supermodel Irina Shayk have called time on their four-year relationship. After weeks of split reports, multiple sources have confirmed the news. According to People magazine, the pair are currently on amicable terms, and are working out shared custody plans for their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. Representatives for the pair are yet to release an official statement. The 44-year-old A Star is Born director and star and the brunette beauty, 33, started dating in early 2015, and the first pictures of the couple were exclusively published in HOLA!

Although they have posed happily together at many red carpet events, the pair have always kept their relationship private, and have yet to speak publicly about their split. Irina previously opened up to Glamour about the importance of keeping her romance out of the public spotlight, explaining: "I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly."

The last time the couple were seen in public together was at the Oscars on February 24 when they walked the red carpet with Bradley’s mom Gloria Campano Cooper. There was certainly no sign that their relationship was coming to an end as they looked relaxed and happy in each other’s company.

The last few months have been an especially busy time for Bradley, who was nominated for a slew of awards for A Star is Born. In fact, there were reports that Bradley and his co-star Lady Gaga were more than just friends after the pair performed a duet of their Oscar-winning song Shallow at the Academy Awards ceremony. Lady Gaga shut down the reports on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, explaining that the chemistry that viewers picked up on was all for show: "People saw love, and guess what, that's what we wanted you to see,” she said. “That is what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. It is a love story and we worked so hard."