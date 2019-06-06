Margot Robbie is getting personal. In her July cover story for Vogue, the 28-year-old actress opened up about her life, love and career. But most importantly, she would like you all to know that she wants you to stop calling her one specific word: "bombshell." She revealed that she absolutely "hates" when that word is used, especially when it's about her. “I hate that word. I hate it—so much," she shared in her interview.

"I feel like a brat saying that because there are worse things, but I’m not a bombshell," she told the publication. "I’m not someone who walks in a room and the record stops and people turn like, ‘Look at that woman.’ That doesn’t happen."

She also revealed that she wouldn't be described as a bombshell by her family and friends. "People who know me, if they had to sum me up in one word I don’t know what that word would be, but I’m certain it would not be bombshell,” she stated.

And there are many other ways to describe her—two, for instance, are Oscar-nominated actress and rising producer. Her production company LuckyChap, which she co-founded with her husband Tom Ackerly and two other friends, strives to promote projects by women and is slated to produce around 50 projects in the near future. “I’m so grateful to be in a position of power and to have more creative control," she shared. "That is embraced and encouraged now."

Next up, we'll see Margot portray American actress and model Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's flick Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. The character is light, happy and a complete departure from the last time she played a real person in I, Tonya. “It was such a strange challenge. I find it much easier to go dark and angry," she explained. "With Tonya, I wanted to go really heavy, almost like she had weights on her feet. This time I was trying to do the reverse.”

