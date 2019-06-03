Kylie Jenner says daughter Stormi is '100% okay' after scary weekend incident

Kylie Jenner had one scary mom moment! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she took a trip to the hospital with her and Travis Scott’s one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster on Sunday, June 2. “Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home,” she wrote. In the photo, little Stormi was snuggled close to her mother’s chest soundly sleeping. The Kylie Cosmetics founder reflected on the scary incident.

Kylie Jenner shared that her daughter took a trip to the hospital Photo: @kyliejenner

“Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.” Kylie continued to reflect on everything that’s dear to her. “Blessed beyond words,” she wrote on a photo showcasing her view. “Thank you God. I believe in being a reflection of what you’d like to receive. If you want to love, give love. If you want success, wish success.”

MORE: Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott planning on giving Stormi a sibling?

Stormi’s little set back came a couple of days after she had some fun in the water with her mom. Last week, Kylie shared some adorable pictures of baby girl splashing in the water. “My Malibu baby.” Kylie and Travis’ little girl is already getting the hang of living a blessed – yet lavish – lifestyle.

MORE: Travis Scott surprises Kylie Jener with expensive gift

Last month, the makeup mogul shared a sweet picture featuring her baby girl joining her for a day at the office. “Throwback to my @kylieskin shoot with my angel baby. Can’t wait for the sets to restock on June 5th.” Motherhood has been a fun experience for Kylie. Shortly after welcoming her daughter in February 2018, the 21-year-old mother got candid about her new role.

MORE: Kylie Jenner feuls engagement rumors with latest post

"I think more about the future because of her. "Every time I leave and I'm stressed about leaving her, I'm like, ‘I'm doing it for you,'" she told the Evening Standard. "Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better."