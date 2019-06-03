The Beckham children are all grown up! The family of six headed to Miami, Florida for a sunny vacation filled with soccer, boats and good food. Both David Beckham and Victoria Beckham shared photos of the trip with their fans, showing off all the activities they participated in during their break. "Thank you Miami what a beautiful week, creating special memories," the soccer player captioned alongside the sweet photo.

From what we could tell, the Beckham family had a jam-packed roster of activities planned out for the weekend. One photo posted to Victoria's social media shows her and David cuddling while enjoying a boat ride. "Kisses from Miami," Victoria wrote. Another photo sees the Beckham boys—Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14—laughing on the boat as the sun sets behind them.

Also enjoying the 305 weather was David and Victoria's 7-year-old daughter Harper, who was photographed fishing at one point of the trip. Besides spending time on the water, the family was in town to help support David as he visited the Inter Miami CF academy. According to the soccer player, it was a "proud moment" to meet all the young players.

This isn't the first time the Beckham family enjoy a big family vacation. They previously hit the slopes with the entire Beckham clan for a snow-filled ski trip to celebrate Cruz's 14th birthday in February.

David and Victoria have a tight schedule, but they always make time for themselves as well as their family. "David and I both respect that each of us are very, very busy," she shared with Elle UK. "We are both running big businesses, but we do put the phones down, and sometimes we just talk."