There was definitely a spark when supermodel Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel first met, but there was also something else on her mind. During her cover shoot for the summer 2019 issue of NewBeauty, the 36-year-old brunette beauty revealed that her first impression of Evan was that he needed a little help with his skincare routine. “I thought, ‘Oh, this guy is cute,'" she shared. "But, ‘Wow, his skin is flaky!’”

Fortunately for Evan, the co-creator of Snapchat, he had just met the love of his life and the woman who happened to be a master at skincare routines. The former Victoria's Secret Angel is the founder of KORA Organics, an award-winning skincare line that uses organic and natural products to revitalize skin and she naturally recommended one of her products for her future husband.

“I was like, ‘Why don’t you try this,’ and I gave him the Noni Glow Face Oil ($68). Ever since, he hasn’t stopped using it," she explained. "He always says, ‘Oh my God, Miranda, this is the only product that has helped my dry skin.’ Now, he won’t go anywhere without it.”

The mother-of-two has inspired her husband to take on his own skincare routine. According to her, he wakes up everyday at 5:30am and applies another one of her products turmeric mask ($48). "He doesn’t use it as an actual mask; he keeps it in the shower and uses it as an exfoliant," she explained. "He loves that it has peppermint oil in it, so it’s so invigorating. He says he can’t be without it because it’s his little boost of aromatherapy in the morning! It gives him energy!"

Miranda, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, also spoke about how her view on health and wellness has been passed down to the whole family, including her 8-year-old son Flynn. "He did a project at school about healthy food and said something like, ‘I’m blessed to be able to eat healthy, organic food,’" she said. "He’s also very aware of his environment. He loves being outdoors, and he’s really conscious of things like turning off the water when he’s brushing his teeth, and taking a quick shower. I think teaching children at a young age to do all of these little things like turning the tap off, or turning the lights off, or bringing the reusable bag to the supermarket, are things everyone can do. They make a big difference."