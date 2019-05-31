A toast to the married life! Joe Jonas, his brothers and a few his best friends spent the weekend in Ibiza celebrating his bachelor party. The Sucker singer shared a host of pictures from the event – making all of his followers jealous. “THE BOY. THE BOYS. THE BOYS. Incredible weekend full of celebration in Ibiza. Love you all. #fastlife.” In the photo, the 29-year-old is joined by brothers Nick, Kevin and Frankie, his best friend Mike Deleasa and DNCE bandmate Cole Whittle as they toast a round of shots.

Eagle-eyed fans would notice that the groom’s party hashtag and hoodie is an ode to his first solo album, Fastlife. The photo series also shows the Jonas bros posing in front of a beautiful backdrop and the guy gang after a round of rugby. Ever so Cool, Joe poses with his younger brother Nick for a sexy black and white shot, as they smoke cigars. Earlier this week, Joe, Nick and Kevin opened up about their party. During an appearance on Capital FM radio station, the Jonas Brothers – fresh off the trip – spilled on how they survived.

“You should have seen us yesterday,” Kevin joked after the radio host pointed out how good the guys look after a long round of partying. Nick added: “It seems like at this stage in our life and career, we’ve figured out the balance. You gotta work very hard, so you can play even harder and in Ibiza we did that.” The DNCE star’s bachelor celebrations comes on the heels of his first wedding to wife Sophie Turner.

The Cake by the Ocean singer and the Game of Thrones actress said “I do” in Vegas last month, after the Billboard Music Awards. Jophie is also set to wed again, this time during a more private livestream-less wedding (sorry Diplo) in France. A source told Us Weekly that the pair have a summer ceremony planned that’s going to be “very huge and very sophisticated.”