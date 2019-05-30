Wedding bells are ringing! As you may recall, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner eloped in Vegas after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and the whole world got to see the celeb couple tie the knot thanks to a livestream posted online (shout out to Diplo!). Still, Sophie and Joe are planning on having a proper wedding ceremony this summer in France. Details have been hush hush, but now a ~source~ revealed to US Weekly specifics about what these two have got planned. Apparently, it's going to be v "huge" and v "sophisticated."

According to the source, the happy couple want to go all out for their wedding ceremony. “Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party,” the source told the publication, adding that there will be a performance from Joe and his brothers during the special occasion. “The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.”

And if you're wondering whether or not Sophie is acting as a Bridezilla in the months leading up to the ceremony, the source shot that thought down by saying she and Joe are "the chillest couple.” They are reportedly letting the wedding planner take the reins and "they’ve been taking a backseat since there both so busy.”

Sophie previously revealed that the infamous livestream that took place during their Vegas wedding was completely spontaneous. "Well, we didn't choose [Diplo] to be our wedding photographer," she told British talkshow host Graham Norton. "He just kind of decided to live stream it."

The couple are also letting their wedding planner take a backseat because they are both "so busy"

The Game of Thrones actress and the Sucker singer are living that newlywed life now, but there was a brief rocky period for the two before they wed in Vegas. In an interview with the Times, Sophie revealed that she and Joe broke up once for 24 hours. “It was the worst day of our lives,” she said. “For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both like ‘never mind.’”

