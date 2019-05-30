Here's how you can spend the day with George and Amal Clooney in Lake Como

George and Amal Clooney are looking for two special guests to join them for an equally special date. The Catch-22 star and the human rights attorney have partnered with Omaze, an online fundraising platform that offers "once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive merchandise in support of charitable causes," to give one lucky winner and a guest a chance to accompany George and Amal on a date at Lake Como in Italy. In the hilarious spot, the 58-year-old actor tries to lead with the idea that the winner will have the pleasure of being in his presence. After being directed to focus on being “Amal Clooney’s husband,” the father-of-two changes his pitch.

You can win a double date with George and Amal Clooney at their Lake Como home

“To benefit the Clooney foundation for justice, we’re inviting you and a guest to go on a double date with Amal, a world-renowned human rights lawyer, law school professor and a leading thinker on the concept of justice throughout the world and me, an actor.” After selling the idea that the winner and their guest will have quality time with the lawyer, George decides to sell himself. “And I am the two-time sexiest man alive,” he quipped.

“I play Danny Ocean in the Oceans movies. I was in a little show called ER in the nineties and oh, you guys like superhero movies, I was Batman.” After realizing that being on a date with him just won’t work, the Tomorrowland star gave the people what they want. “The best part is that every donation benefits the work for the Clooney foundation for justice,” he said. “Did I mention Amal’s going to be there?”

Winners will have the chance to join George and Amal, and maybe their one-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, at their home in Lake Como for “lunch, laughs and a chance to get to know the couple on a personal level.” The deadline to enter the charitable competition is July 14. The winner will be announced on July 31. The Clooney Foundation for Justice fights for the rights of individuals who are unfairly targeted by governments and face human rights violations.